WWE Has Big Plans For Solo Sikoa, Yet To Suffer A Clean Singles Loss On Television

According to reports, WWE has big plans for Solo Sikoa, including a massive match.

Officials have been high on Sikoa since his debut in WWE NXT, and he has been booked as a strong, top talent on the main roster ever since. Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn by pinfall in this week’s SmackDown main event, with minor interference from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. WWE will continue to protect Sikoa, according to Wrestling Observer Radio, because they have big plans for him in the future.

There is no word on when this match will take place, but WWE is reportedly saving Sikoa for a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This is yet another sign that The Bloodline will come to an end.

Sikoa joined the main roster to assist Reigns in his victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle, and a feud with Reigns would allow The Bloodline to tell more top-tier stories.

Sikoa has worked 18 WWE TV matches since joining the main roster. Those are, a DQ loss to Drew McIntyre due to Karrion Kross attacking McIntyre; a NXT North American Title defense over Madcap Moss on SmackDown; a win with Zayn over Moss and Ricochet; a win over Angelo Dawkins; a win over Ricochet; a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way loss with Ricochet, Sheamus and winner Rey Mysterio; a win over Sheamus; a loss with Zayn to Ridge Holland and Butch; a win with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos over The New Day and Matt Riddle; The Bloodline’s WarGames win; a win over Elias; a win over Sheamus; a Street Fight win over Elias; a win over Dolph Ziggler; a win over Mustafa Ali; a No Contest with Kevin Owens; a win with Jimmy Uso over The Street Profits; Friday’s win over Zayn.

As you can see, Sikoa has yet to suffer a clean singles loss on television. He has also never lost a singles match at a non-televised event. The non-wins on TV include the DQ loss to McIntyre due to Kross attacking McIntyre, the Fatal 4 Way loss to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, a tag team loss with Zayn to The Brawling Brutes, and the match with Owens as the main event to the Royal Rumble go-home show.

This list does not include Sikoa’s many non-televised live events, which have more losses than wins due to multi-man matches with The Bloodline and the nature of live event matches in which babyfaces usually win.

On Monday’s RAW from Boston, Solo will face Owens in a singles match.