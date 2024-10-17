WWE Has Discussed Removing Carlito From The Judgment Day

WWE could make another change to Judgment Day.

Since its inception, the group has evolved significantly. Edge was the original leader, and Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joined him. Finn Balor replaced him, and Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh joined him later.

Carlito has also become involved with the group in recent months. The group changed again when Balor cost Priest his World Title against GUNTHER, and Dominik turned his back on Ripley by teaming up with Liv Morgan and assisting her in defeating Ripley to retain her Women’s World Title at SummerSlam. Raquel Rodriguez joined Morgan’s Bad Blood group and is now associated with it.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that there has been discussion within WWE about Carlito leaving the group.

Joey Votes said, “A couple of more nuggets that we can touch on is we are hearing discussions to potentially remove Carlito from the Judgment Day and get him back into a singles competitor, possibly a singles push…..”

WrestleVotes stated, “I think now, with the addition of Raquel Rodriguez to the Judgment Day, it started to get a little bit bloated. And I think if you have a street trash type gimmick for the Judgment Day where they’re kind of thugs and, you know, getting….rule breakers in that sort of environment, if you don’t toe the line of the entire group, or if you step out of line a little bit, or if you make a mistake, you’re going to pay for those mistakes. So I think you’re going to see Carlito here in the next couple of weeks, sort of give the Judgment Day a reason to want to excommunicate him from the group. And I think he deserves a singles run.”

Joey Votes later added, “There’s no timetable. We haven’t heard much. I’d expect by the end of the year, maybe a singles run by Carlitos in the fold, but we do know that those plans have been discussed to separate him from the Judgment Day.”

