WWE Has Emergency Procedures in Place in the Event of Problems in Saudi Arabia

Following a report by The Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia made the United States aware of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran, there has been some concern for WWE talent as they travel to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Crown Jewel event.

Crown Jewel will be broadcast from Riyadh. According to PWInsider.com, WWE is still going ahead with the show because “the company already has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues.” WWE is optimistic that everything will be fine.

It’s a big show for the company because they’re putting Logan Paul in the main event to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the hopes of gaining mainstream attention.

WWE has already announced plans for its first event in Saudi Arabia next year. WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and the company is paid a lot of money to hold two events in the country each year.