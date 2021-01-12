WWE Has Multiple Superstars Wrestle Twice On RAW This Week

WWE had several Superstars pull double duty on tonight’s RAW. There’s no word yet on if tonight’s RAW seemed short-handed due to the COVID-19 outbreak that is affecting WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling, but it’s interesting how some RAW Superstars worked twice on the show, and there were other signs of the company filling potential gaps in the night.

RAW saw Jeff Hardy pull double duty as he lost to Jaxson Ryker, and then defeated Elias. The announced match was Elias vs. Hardy, but Elias wore a thumb cast and said he injured his thumb while playing guitar. Ryker filled in for him and ended up defeating Hardy in a fairly quick match. Hardy then taunted Elias after the match, which led to Elias accepting his challenge. Hardy defeated Elias in another fairly quick bout.

Keith Lee and Sheamus also worked twice tonight. They teamed up to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action, but then faced off against each other as tension continued to build between them. Lee won the singles match over Sheamus, and then there was a post-match show of respect.

Riddle was also put to work twice tonight. Riddle lost a quick title shot to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, but then challenged MVP as The Hurt Business was heading to the back. Riddle won that match by DQ due to interference from Lashley.

It was also interesting that Kofi Kingston missed tonight’s RAW. WWE said Kofi was not at ringside for Xavier Woods’ loss to T-BAR because he’s currently out of action with a broken jaw. There is still no update on if the injury is legitimate or not.

The biggest change at tonight’s RAW was related to the COVID-19 outbreak. As noted, it was announced earlier today that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was in quarantine due to his positive coronavirus test. He was replaced by Triple H in the match against Randy Orton. McIntyre did appear for two pre-recorded segments on tonight’s RAW, which you can see at this link.

Stay tuned for more.