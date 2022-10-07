WWE Has Officially Announced Several New Internal Hires for September

WWE announced several new internal hires for the month of September via the company’s Careers Twitter account.

The list of names is as follows:

Stephen Trumpy – Manager, Digital Campaign Management

Maurice Edelson – Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

Morgan Frazier – Senior Coordinator, Talent ID & Development

Gabriel Wecht – Analyst, Advertising Analytics

Kenneth Rado – Manager, Sales

Ryan Katz – Manager, NXT Creative Operations

Jose Menendez – Graphic Artist

Daniel Ventrelle – Executive Vice President, Talent

Russell Barkoff – Technical Accounting Director

Ross Cohen – Art Director

Kevin Tully – Content Curation Editor

Andrew Passaro – Senior Associate Producer, Podcasts

Molly Wasson – Employee Experience Coordinator

John Major – Director, Strength & Conditioning