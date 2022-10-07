WWE Has Officially Announced Several New Internal Hires for September

WWE announced several new internal hires for the month of September via the company’s Careers Twitter account.
The list of names is as follows:
Stephen Trumpy – Manager, Digital Campaign Management
Maurice Edelson – Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer
Morgan Frazier – Senior Coordinator, Talent ID & Development
Gabriel Wecht – Analyst, Advertising Analytics
Kenneth Rado – Manager, Sales
Ryan Katz – Manager, NXT Creative Operations
Jose Menendez – Graphic Artist
Daniel Ventrelle – Executive Vice President, Talent
Russell Barkoff – Technical Accounting Director
Ross Cohen – Art Director
Kevin Tully – Content Curation Editor
Andrew Passaro – Senior Associate Producer, Podcasts
Molly Wasson – Employee Experience Coordinator
John Major – Director, Strength & Conditioning
Congratulations to our September new hires and welcome to WWE!
— WWE Careers (@WWECareers) October 7, 2022