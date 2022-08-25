WWE Has Reportedly Decided Against Switching to TV-14

The decision to turn WWE Raw into a TV-14 is not going to happen, or at least it isn’t in the near future plans.

According to Andrew Zarian’s report from July, a USA Network employee sent out an email informing them that Raw would be moving to TV-14. Later, it was revealed that the move was still anticipated but that the email had been sent too soon.

While there was some truth to the original report, according to PWInsider, the company will not be changing their TV rating. For the foreseeable future, WWE Raw on USA and SmackDown on FOX will continue to be TV-PG programs.

If you’re hoping to see storylines that cross a certain line in the same way that the Attitude Era did, don’t hold your breath. At least for now.