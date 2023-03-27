WWE Has Set A High Asking Price For Snoop Dogg’s Replica Gold Title Belt

Snoop Dogg is a longtime fan of professional wrestling and has made several appearances for WWE.

In addition to being a guest host on Monday Night Raw in October 2009, he served as the official “Master of Ceremonies” for the Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008.

In 2016, the night before WrestleMania 32, Snoop was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing. The next night, as they are first cousins, he performed a remix of Sasha Banks’ theme song and walked out with her.

In January 2021, Snoop made his AEW television debut when he appeared in the corner of Cody Rhodes and delivered a frog splash to Serpentico.

Now, WWE hopes to generate revenue by selling a customized replica of the gold championship. This is how the description of the title reads:

“Drop it like it’s hot” with this WrestleMania 39 x Snoop Dogg WWE Championship Golden Replica Title Belt. The WWE and the famed rapper have come together for an amazing collaboration. This stunning item is a colorful spin on the iconic Championship belt with its gold and green hues. It also features several other unique designs, making it a special pickup for any devout fan of the WWE and the One and Only D-O Double G.”

Fans who want to purchase it can do so through this link, but it won’t be cheap, as the belt costs $749.99.