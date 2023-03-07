WWE Has Started Asking Wrestlers About Getting Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is just a few weeks away, and no inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame class have been announced.

WWE will broadcast the Hall of Fame ceremony after SmackDown goes off the air on March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE has begun asking people if they would like to be inducted.

“We don’t know who is in the Hall of Fame. By the way, I’m not at liberty to say, but I do know that people are being asked for the Hall of Fame. I don’t know why we’re a couple of weeks away, and they haven’t announced anyone, but I guess that’s Paul Levesque’s thing to announce everyone in the last week, or something because we’re in the last two weeks. We’re running low on time, and nobody’s been announced.”

Meltzer continued, “Yes, they’re doing the Hall of Fame. It’s after SmackDown, so they presume people will buy tickets for SmackDown. It will be like at 10:30. I don’t know how many, but I do know the people who have been asked.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)