WWE Having Talks About Moving NXT To A New Night

WrestleVotes reports that WWE is having ongoing talks about possibly moving NXT to a new night on the USA Network. The show aired last night and will be airing next Tuesday night due to the NHL on the USA Network but it will resume the Wednesday night timeslot on 9/16. The ratings for these two weeks may impact the decision for a new timeslot.

WrestleVotes reported the following:

“Over the past month or so, discussions have transpired regarding NXT moving off Wednesday nights. No decision imminent, however, talks are ongoing. The numbers over the next 2 weeks might have some impact on this decision.”