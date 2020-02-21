WWE Having Talks For The ESPN+ Streaming Service

WWE is reportedly having talks with ESPN to potentially air WWE content on the ESPN+ streaming service.

ESPN has a similar deal with UFC and that is what opened WWE’s eyes to the idea, according to this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer.

It was originally reported earlier this year that WWE’s potential partner for a new streaming deal would be ESPN+, DAZN and NBC’s Peacock service. Amazon was not interested despite rumors. The idea is that WWE can make much more guaranteed money by selling the rights to their content, atleast the bigger events, instead of depending on low money from the WWE Network subscribers.