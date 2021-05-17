WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Announced For June

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, June 20. It was previously reported that the 2021 Money In the Bank pay-per-view was scheduled for June 20, but WWE announced last night during WrestleMania Backlash that the June 20 show will be Hell In a Cell.

This is the first time WWE has held Hell In a Cell in June. Since 2009, all Hell In a Cell events have taken place in October, except for the 2018 event, which took place in mid-September.

WWE reportedly made the decision to hold Hell In a Cell in June some time in the last week or so, according to PWInsider. The next pay-per-view scheduled after June 20 was the Extreme Rules event, internally booked for July 18.