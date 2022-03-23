WWE Hell In A Cell Pre-Sale Code, Brock Lesnar Not Advertised

New promotional material has been revealed for the 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event and it’s interesting to note that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised.

As seen below, the pre-sale for Hell In a Cell is now going on via Ticketmaster with the “HIAC” passcode.

The graphic for Hell In a Cell includes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As noted earlier this month, Lesnar is being advertised for the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event, which will take place on Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s always possible that Lesnar is added to the Hell In a Cell event as we’re several months away, but it’s interesting that he is not advertised on the new promotional material released this week.

Lesnar and Reigns are scheduled to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match.

WWE Hell In a Cell will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. You can see the new promotional graphic below: