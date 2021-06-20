LIVE WWE HELL IN A CELL RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Hell in a Cell Results – June 20, 2021

– The WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Peacock is giving everyone CDN errors this evening, so we’re watching on YouTube for now. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Jerry Lawler. Kayla says we will be joined by Sonya Deville later on. The panel goes over tonight’s card, then sends us to a video package on Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, which will take place inside the Cell. Deville joins the panel now. They discuss Bayley vs. Belair and Lawler believes there will be a new champion tonight. JBL seems to agree. Deville respects Belair for calling Bayley out for this match knowing Bayley has the experience. We go to a break.

We get a video package for Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss. Deville cites Baszler’s experience in MMA fighting and says she can handle the unpredictability that comes with Bliss and Lilly. JBL seems to think Bliss will win. We get a plug for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match and the panel discusses the bout. We get a look at the Cell structure hanging above the ring as we go to another break. Kayla thanks Ozzy Osbourne for his “Straight to Hell” single being the official theme song for tonight.. We get a look back at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in the Hell In a Cell match on Friday’s SmackDown.

They air a video preview for Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro next. JBL predicts Cesaro to win and says he will be a World Champion within a few years. Lawler and Rosenberg predict Rollins to win. We see what led to Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens happening tonight. Megan Morant is backstage with Sami now. Zayn rants about Owens and karma, and goes on about how he will get justice tonight. Kayla plugs WWE’s partnership with DraftKings before we go back to a break.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Mandy Rose

Back from a break and Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first for tonight’s Kickoff match is Mandy Rose with Dana Brooke. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – Natalya with Tamina Snuka. We got a look back at the two teams brawling on RAW.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rose mounts some offense early on and sends Natalya throat-first into the rope. Rose keeps control for a quick pin attempt. Rose drops Natalya with a chop for 2. Rose grounds Natalya with body scissors now. Natalya turns the scissors around and mounts Rose with lefts and rights. Rose tries for some sort of modified Guillotine while on the mat. Natalya powers out but Rose stays on her.

Rose pounds on Natalya some more and applies a standing submission as Brooke cheers her on. Natalya reverses the submission on their feet, talking trash while tightening the hold. Rose with a reversal of her own, still on their feet. Natalya with some of her signature moves now but Rose kicks out at 2.

Rose goes to the top but Natalya rocks her. Rose kicks Natalya to the mat and then nails a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Natalya blocks a double underhook, rolling her for 2. Natalya comes right back with a clothesline for 2. Natalya shows some frustration now as does Tamina at ringside. Rose back-slides Natalya for 2. Rose comes right back with a big knee strike to the face but Natalya kicks out. Rose shows more frustration now. Natalya catches a kick and they trade counters. Natalya rolls Rose for 2, Rose rolls her right back up.

Natalya ends up with an arm bar but Rose resists and gets the bottom rope to break it. More back and forth now. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter and gets it locked in. Rose taps out for the submission win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Natalya and Tamina stand tall together with the titles as Brooke helps Rose out of the ring.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.