LIVE WWE HELL IN A CELL RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg.

Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes. She says that he suffered a partial pectoral tendon tear on Raw and the tendon came off the bone while training this week.

They run through the card for tonight’s show.

We look at the Raw Women’s Championship match with a video package.

Kayla asks Kevin if Becky Lynch has changed. Kevin says that Becky has changed. When she was champion, she was dominant. Everyone fell victim to Becky. Bianca was motivated at Wrestlemania, and it is difficult to say who is more motivated. Jerry says we will see how low one of these women will stoop to win the title. Jerry does not think Asuka will do that, but Becky is the likely one to do it. Peter says Bianca has the most pressure because she has to prove her reign is different from the last one. Booker says Bianca is floating on another level. The championship has made her better. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for Becky.

Kayla points out the champ can lose without being pinned. Booker says that is why Becky has the chance to pull this off. Kevin mentions that they haven’t talked about Asuka. Peter says he expects a lot from Asuka tonight. Peter asks if Bianca feels that she is secondary to Becky and Asuka.

Peter picks Bianca. Kevin says Becky will find a way. Booker is picking Bianca. Jerry picks Becky.

It is time to talk about the six-person mixed tag match.

Kayla asks if Edge is going to be recruiting more. Peter says The Judgment Day is interesting. He says it is a random group with amazing talent. Do they have an advantage over three people who work together to face a common enemy? Kevin says he sees the looks that Edge gets in the back. Jerry says Edge is forming a cult.

Booker says this is what the world has become. Edge is after followers. Booker says it is how people say it that draws you in. Kevin mentions how he added Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley when they were down. Booker says that Edge is offering you the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and it could entice you.

Jerry picks The Judgment Day. Booker picks The Judgment Day. Kevin and Peter also pick The Judgment Day.

Kevin says that Cody is the opposite of Edge, and we take a look inside the Nightmare Factory.

We take a look at the handicap match.

Booker and Kayla comment on MVP’s rap. Kayla says she understands MVP’s frustrations. Booker says MVP is telling the truth and some times the truth hurts. Bobby would have had success, but not as fast as with MVP. Booker says MVP told him Omos is getting the best training and nutrition for this match. Peter says that Omos should not do to MVP what Lashley did. Booker says Omos is the future of this business. Booker says that MVP could be the next Bobby Heenan to lead people to the next level. Jerry says they have drank the Kool Aid. He says that MVP is crooked and he took advantage of Bobby Lashley and Lashley will fix things tonight.

Peter picks Omos and MVP. Kevin picks Lashley. Booker picks Omos and MVP. Jerry says this will be personal because Lashley will get his hands on MVP and Lashley will win.

We take a look at the US Title Match with a video package.

Kayla mentions that Ali has set his eyes on Theory and the US title. Booker says Theory has the keys to daddy’s car and he is in the right frame of mind. He is not worried about getting heat with the boys as long as he has the boss’ consent. Theory should have finished the job. Peter says Ali wanted more opportunities and he has one tonight. This is his biggest moment tonight. Kevin says Theory knows nothing about Ali and he is facing Ali in his home town. Jerry says Theory’s career is bright and don’t sleep on him.

Jerry picks Theory. Booker picks Theory. Kevin picks Ali. Peter picks Ali. Kayla picks Ali as well.

We take a look at Riddick Moss and Baron Corbin with a video package.

Kayla tells Corbin he is done after tonight. Peter says that Booker was right about Madcap’s talent. Booker says Madcap deserves credit for not being in the band. Booker says Madcap is on the right track. Kevin says Corbin showed his true colors. Jerry says Madcap had one job and he failed. Madcap will pay the price tonight.

Peter picks Madcap. Kevin picks Madcap. Booker picks Madcap. Jerry picks Corbin.

We go to Ezekiel with Byron Saxton. Byron asks him about his match against Kevin Owens and how Kevin is trying to prove that Ezekiel is not who he says he is. He says that Kevin is tought. Ezekiel says he is the rookie and this is his first PPV match. He got to see Elias do the same. Elias got to walk so Zeke could speak. Ezekiel says he loves his older brother and Elias had his reasons for going away. Ezekiel says he hopes we will find out some day. Ezekiel says it was their dream to be tag team champions. Ezekiel says he hopes Elias is walking. They went to Hell in a Cell 1998 together.

Byron asks Ezekiel what can we expect. He says this is everything to him. Kevin Owens has made his life hell on Raw. He tried to embarrass him and humiliate him. Every step of the way the Zeke Freaks have been by his side. Kevin will know who he is after tonight’s match.

Jerry asks Kevin if he believes this. Jerry says it is Elias. Jerry says Ezekiel is a liar. Kayla asks how can you fake a lie detector test. Booker says Elias had a lot of flavor and style. Ezekiel has no style at all. He might be a nice guy. Kevin asks if he can wrestle. Booker says we will find out tonight.

Kayla says Kevin was throwing things during his interview on the Bump. Kayla says Kevin reminded her that his first victory in NXT was over Elias. Peter says Elias is not the same person as Ezekiel.

Peter picks Ezekiel. Kevin picks Ezekiel because he is a lovely fellow. Booker picks Owens to beat the truth out of Ezekiel. Jerry picks Owens.

We take a look at the Hell in a Cell match.

Kayla asks if the injury changes things. Peter asks what will it be like for Cody to wrestle with a torn pec. Booker says if he was advising Cody, he would tell him to live to fight another day. Don’t go in there like a wounded animal with a target on you. It won’t be a good night for Cody. Jerry says he faced Jos Leduc in a Loser Leave Town match and LeDuc torn his bicep but he wanted to wrestle instead of going to the hospital.

Peter picks Seth. Kevin picks Seth. Booker picks Seth. Jerry picks Rollins.

