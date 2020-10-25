WWE Hell in a Cell Results – October 25 2020

– The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and three WWE Hall of Famers – Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Jeff Jarrett, making his Kickoff panel debut. They hype tonight’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which will feature three Cell matches. Charly sends us to a video package for Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

We go backstage to Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman. She asks about tonight’s “I Quit!” Hell In a Cell match. Heyman tells Kayla to do herself a professional favor and take the hype out of her voice. He goes on about Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, staring Kayla down and talking about how Reigns will win. Heyman walks off and we go to a break. Charly sends us to a promo for Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre now. We go to the Cell now. Lawler and Rosenberg are locked inside. They take a look at the unforgiving red steel and hype tonight’s Cell matches. They can’t see Uso or Reigns quitting tonight. We go back to Caruso, Booker and Jarrett for more discussion.

We get a video for Jeff Hardy vs. Elias. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Hardy now. Jeff reiterates that he was not responsible for the car wreck earlier this year, and he hopes they catch who did it. Hardy is confident about tonight’s match before walking off. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupts the panel now. The Network goes out as Truth does some comedy about being told he had a match. The feed comes back up and Elias is with the panel now, holding his guitar. We get more discussion and another break. Charly shows us a recap from the “Law & Otis” segment on SmackDown. The Miz and John Morrison join the panel via video from backstage now. Miz downplays the idea that he bribed the judge on Friday, WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Miz goes on and says he’s coming for the WWE Universal Title, and will save WWE. They continue arguing with the panel before Caruso ends it and sends us to the ring.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Drew Gulak vs. R-Truth

We go to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth for our Kickoff match. Drew Gulak is out next. Tom shows us how some of the Cricket Wireless mascots will be shown in the ThunderDome LED boards tonight.

The bell rings and Truth plays around with the invisible Little Jimmy. Gulak also waves at Jimmy and tells him to come over. Gulak goofs around with Little Jimmy some more as Truth looks on shocked. Gulak then attacks the invisible Jimmy. Truth attacks Gulak and tackles him to start. Truth unloads and covers for a quick pin attempt. Truth keeps control, going from corner to corner. Truth mounts Gulak in the corner with right hands now. Gulak knocks him back and levels him with a big clothesline out of the corner.

Gulak keeps Truth down now and focuses on the knee. Truth kicks Gulak in the face a few times to knock him away. Gulak with a headlock now. They run the ropes and Truth jumps but Gulak rolls him for a 2 count. Gulak takes Truth down face-first into the mat and goes back to working on the knee. Truth finally gets another opening and hits some familiar moves, including some from John Cena’s moveset. Truth hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle next.

Truth goes for the Attitude Adjustment but Gulak slides out. Truth flies at Gulak with an elbow and takes him down for another close pin attempt. Gulak blocks the scissors kick. Gulak with a running clothesline in the corner. Gulak stomps away in the corner now. Truth pulls himself to the top turnbuckle but Gulak leaps to the top for a superplex. Truth resists up top and slides out. Gulak is on Truth’s shoulders now. Gulak slides down and goes for a pin but Truth jackknifes him for the pin to win.

Winner: R-Truth

– After the match, the music hits as Truth raises the WWE 24/7 Title and has his arm raised. Gulak can’t believe it. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik come down, along with Akira Tozawa. Truth runs away and stops at the Kickoff panel to say hello. He keeps running away as the others chase him. Gulak stops at the Kickoff panel and yells at Truth that his childhood hero, John Cena, sucks.

– Charly shows us what happened last week between RETRIBUTION, The Hurt Business and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. RETRIBUTION is backstage now. Mustafa Ali talks about having unfinished business with The Hurt Business. He proposes that each group sends one man to the ring tonight. MVP can pick who. Ali asks MVP which man from his group will fall victim to RETRIBUTION tonight. We go back to the panel for discussion on RETRIBUTION. Charly sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. The panel reveals that this match will open tonight’s pay-per-view. We get more discussion for tonight’s show and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off and the fans in the virtual crowd cheer. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s at ringside with Corey Graves. The Hell In a Cell structure lowers around the ring for the opener as Cole sends us to a video package for tonight’s cousin vs. cousin match.

“I Quit” Hell In a Cell Match for the WWE Universal Title: Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

We go to Hell In a Cell as Jey Uso makes his way out for his first-ever singles match inside the structure. Jey is wearing a custom lei tonight. The announcers say the elaborate lei represents family, celebration, the love he has for his cousin, and more. Fans cheer Uso on as he enters the Cell. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s opener, with Paul Heyman right behind him. The boos get louder as Reigns stops on the stage and stares down to the ring. Reigns raises the title as the pyro explodes. Reigns marches down the ramp and stops to look up at the Cell. Cole shows us a clip from Heyman’s brief Kickoff pre-show interview with McKenzie Mitchell, talking about the consequences that Uso will face when he loses. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings as Reigns shakes his head at Uso. They size each other up and talk trash, getting louder with each other. They aggressively lock up. Reigns drops Uso with a shoulder block. Reigns rocks Uso with a big right hand. Reigns keeps talking trash and nails a suplex in the middle of the ring. Reigns sends Uso into the turnbuckles and is taking his time now. Reigns with a big blow in the corner, sending Jey to the mat.

Reigns with another stiff clothesline, stalking Jey. Uso ends up nailing a knee and a kick to the gut to start mounting offense. Uso rocks Reigns to the floor. Uso runs the ropes and nails a dive out, sending Reigns into the steel. Uso may have hurt himself. They bring it back in and Uso clotheslines Reigns right back to the floor. Uso follows up with another dive to send Reigns into the red steel again. Uso uses the steel as a weapon again, dropping Reigns on the floor. Uso yells at Reigns some more and sends him head-first back into the steel wall.

Jey is fired up now as he brings Reigns back into the ring. Jey waits for Reigns to get up in the corner. Jey yells out and charges but Reigns meets him in the middle of the ring with a big Spear. Fans boo as Reigns sits up on his knees, Uso still down. Reigns ends up going to ringside and grabs a steel chair from under the ring. Uso gets up and runs the ropes, dropkicking Reigns through the ropes. Uso runs the ropes again for a dive but Reigns meets him at the ropes with a big right hand. Reigns comes back in the ring and delivers a Spear. Reigns taunts Uso while he’s down, taking his time and playing to the crowd, pointing down at his cousin.

Reigns runs for another Spear but Uso kicks him, then superkicks him to the mat. Uso goes to the top and hits the big Uso Splash for a pop. Jey is looking for the win. The referee checks on Reigns but he’s not giving up. Reigns takes another big Uso Splash but Reigns still won’t say he quits.

Uso brings a leather strap into the ring now for a pop. Heyman pleads but Uso yells back at him. Heyman asks Uso to please not. Uso smacks Reins with the strap while he’s down and declares that he’s going to “whip the dog shit” out of his cousin. Uso with a third strap strike as Heyman looks on. Reigns nails another big Spear out of nowhere and the boos start up. Uso yells out that he can’t breathe. The referee checks on him but he won’t quit. Uso says he can’t breathe again. The referee asks Uso but he refuses to quit.

Reigns grabs the strap now and yells at Uso while whipping him around the ring. Reigns ties the strap to Jey’s wrist. Reigns with another big strap shot while Uso is down, causing him to roll around in pain as The Tribal Chief smiles. Reigns pulls the strap while it’s hooked to Uso’s wrist. Uso gives in and charges at Reigns with a big strike. Reigns with a forearm. Uso fires right back and decks him in the middle of the ring. They trade shots now. Uso with a back kick. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch but Uso counters with the strap. Uso mounts Reigns’ back on the mat now and wraps the strap around his head and neck, rag-dolling him as the referee asks Reigns if he quits. Reigns starts fading out but he’s not quitting. Reigns powers up but Uso is still on his back, tightening the strap around the neck. Uso is off Reigns now but Reigns is out.

Reigns is barely moving on thee mat now. The Network feed cuts out but we come back to Uso waiting for him to get up in the corner, steel chair in hand. Uso goes to swing the chair but Reigns leaps up with a Superman Punch. Reigns applies the Guillotine submission in the middle of the ring now. The referee checks on Uso but he hangs on. Heyman yells at Uso to quit. They go to the mat with Uso fading but the hold is broken and Uso refuses to quit. The referee informs Reigns that Uso won’t quit. Reigns is a bit frustrated now. He yells at Uso to say the words.

Reigns kneels down with more words for his cousin. The referee keeps telling Uso that all he has to do is say the words and quit, and it’s coming off as a bit annoying. Reigns drags Uso to the corner by his arm. Reigns positions Uso to where his head is hanging off the edge of the apron, looking up at the roof of the Cell. Reigns runs and nails a Drive By to the side of the head. The referee keeps on telling Uso he can end it right here. Reigns grabs half of the steel ring steps and positions them next to Uso’s head on the edge of the apron. Reigns backs up for another Drive By and nails it, sending the steps into Uso’s head, into the ring post. The referee gets back in Uso’s face and goes on and on about how he can end it right here if Uso says he quits.

Reigns seems a bit surprised at Uso hanging on. The referee tells Reigns he has to call the match but Reigns isn’t having that. Reigns tosses the referee out of the ring and says no one is stopping the match. The other referee comes in the ring but retreats as Reigns turns to him. Reigns turns his attention back to Uso on the mat but WWE Producers Adam Pearce and Pat Buck are in the ring now, pleading with Reigns, telling him this is enough. Reigns shuts the Cell door and says this isn’t over. Reigns tries to throw half of the steel steps in the ring but they hit the ropes and fall back to the floor. He finally gets the steps in the ring. Reigns chases the WWE officials out of the ring now. Producers and referees watch from ringside inside the Cell. Reigns puts the steps over Uso’s head, fitting the groove of the steps right over his head. Reigns yells down at him about all he had to do was acknowledge him as Tribal Chief. Reigns goes on and on, saying there is no going back from this too far. Uso is barely moving. Reigns picks the steps up and raises them high above his head, ready to slam them down on Jey’s face. Jimmy Uso suddenly rushes into the ring and covers his brother. Jimmy pleads with Reigns and asks him what he’s doing.

An emotional Jimmy asks Reigns what he’s thinking, telling him that whatever he’s going through they can work on together. Jimmy tells Reigns that this is Josh laying here, using Jey’s real name. Jimmy tells Reigns that they’ve got him, and always have, that this is not the answer. Reigns is emotional now, crying while sitting on the mat next to his cousins. Jimmy continues to try and reason with Reigns. Jimmy and Reigns grab fists now and embrace, saying they love each other. Reigns suddenly pulls Jimmy down into a chokehold as the boos get louder. Jey barely is moving but he tries to pull Jimmy free from Reigns’ grasp. This causes Jey to finally quit, just to end the carnage and save his brother.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, the bell rings and Reigns finally breaks the hold. The music hits as Reigns stands tall, now with a serious look on his face, no longer emotional. The boos get louder as the Cell is raised back up. Heyman enters the ring with the WWE Universal Title belt. Jimmy checks on Jey, both are now sitting up on the mat but emotional, and angry. Reigns looks down at them and tells them he loves them. Reigns marches up the ramp as The Usos stare him down from the ring. We see WWE Hall of Famers Afa and Sika on the stage, Reigns’ uncle and father. They hug Reigns as Heyman watches from the side. Reigns gets the title from Heyman and stands between his uncle and father now. Reigns raises the title in the air as the boos get louder. The Usos watch from the ring while Reigns stares them down to end the segment.

– Back from a break and we see what just happened in tonight’s opener. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes Elias with his guitar. He plugs his “Universal Truth” album that drops tomorrow. Elias starts singing a song about Jeff Hardy, poking at him for getting a DUI. Out next comes Hardy as the pyro goes off and Mike Rome does the introductions. Hardy poses in the corner as more pyro explodes.

The bell rings and they go at it as there’s some tension. They break and Elias drops Hardy first. Elias keeps control but misses a right hand and a clothesline. Hardy with an Atomic Drop and a takedown, then a neck snap for a 2 count. Hardy works Elias over while he’s down now. Hardy focuses on the arm and keeps control. Elias turns the hold around and takes Hardy down. Elias ground Hardy in the middle of the ring but Hardy reverses it on the mat.

Elias tosses Hardy to the floor and follows. They go into the barrier but Hardy turns it around and brings it back in the ring. Elias goes right back to the floor for a breather but Hardy kicks him through the ropes. Hardy leaps off the steel ring steps but Elias moves and Hardy crashes into the barrier ribs-first. The referee counts now as Elias returns to the ring. Hardy makes it right back in before the 10 count, just in time.

Elias works Hardy over in the middle of the ring, beating him into the corner and unloading. Elias drops Hardy in the corner and then levels him with a shoulder. Fans boo as Elias yells out, wasting some time before covering for a 2 count. They go back and forth now as Hardy fights back and up. Hardy drops Elias with a kick. Fans rally as Hardy blocks a shot and keeps fighting. Hardy with an inverted Atomic Drop and the signature double leg drop. Hardy comes right back with a dropkick for a close 2 count as Elias powers out to stay in the match. Both Superstars are down now.

Hardy gets up first but Elias blocks a Twist of Fate. Hardy ends up on Elias’ shoulders as Elias overpowers. Hardy tries to counter that but Elias ends up turning it into a powerbomb. Hardy kicks out at 2. Hardy charges and hits an elbow, then a kick. Hardy hits Whisper In the Wind but Elias kicks out right before the 3 count. More back and forth now. Hardy with a Twist of Fate as fans cheer him on. Hardy goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb but Elias rolls to the apron. Hardy is still about to leap to the apron for the attack but Elias rolls to the floor.

Hardy comes down from the top turnbuckle. Elias grabs his guitar while crawling on the floor but Hardy takes it from him and delivers a guitar shot over the back, shattering it while Elias is down. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Elias

– After the bell, a furious Hardy decks Elias again while he’s down. Elias’ music starts playing as Hardy walks off. The referee checks on Elias, who is face-down and shaking in pain.

– We get a look back at the “Law and Otis” segment from SmackDown. Heavy Machinery, Tucker and Otis, are backstage with Kayla Braxton now. Otis is ready to make The Miz pay tonight.

Otis vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz with John Morrison. Out next comes Heavy Machinery – Otis with Tucker. Otis is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase, and his MITB lunch box. Otis’ Money In the Bank briefcase with title shot is on the line in this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Otis unloads early on. Miz fights back and goes for an early Skull Crushing Finale but it’s blocked. Otis drops Miz and stands on his chest as the referee counts. Otis stomps on Miz and yells out. Otis ends up on the floor but Miz misses a shot through the ropes, still landing on the floor. Otis drops him and slams him head-first into the announce table twice.

Otis brings it back in but Morrison provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Miz to hit a knee and then a big DDT. Otis kicks out at 2. More back and forth again but Miz gets the upperhand. Miz drops Otis for another 2 count. Otis fights but Miz rocks him and applies a Sleeper hold. Otis fades some. They tangle again but Miz ends up leveling Otis with a big boot. Fans chant “you suck!” at Miz now. Miz delivers the It Kicks to Otis but he just takes them and hulks up some. Miz keeps kicking but Otis dances and hulks up. Otis levels Miz with a shoulder and more offense, dropping Miz again. Otis dances and runs over Miz with another shoulder. Otis catches Miz with a big flapjack. Otis with a splash in the corner.

Otis goes for the Caterpillar but Miz ends up on the floor. They come back in and Morrison tries to interfere from the apron. He has the briefcase but the referee catches him. Morrison is ejected by the referee. Otis rolls a distracted Miz up for a 2 count. Otis levels Miz with a discus clothesline for a close 2 count.

Tucker ends up decking Otis with the briefcase, knocking him out. Fans boo the heel turn. Miz is shocked. Miz takes advantage and covers Otis for the pin to win the Money In the Bank briefcase.

Winner and New Money In the Bank Briefcase Holder: The Miz

– After the match, Miz stands tall and celebrates with the Money In the Bank briefcase. We go to replays. There is tension between the former Heavy Machinery partners as Miz celebrates to the back.

– Back from a break and The Miz and John Morrison are backstage with Kayla. Miz says he did what was necessary for the industry to survive. He will not squander this title shot, calling it a golden opportunity. Miz puts the WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion on notice. Tucker appears and is asked why he turned on Otis. He says they were supposed to be a tag team but he was the workhorse and he carried the load. Miz and Morrison laugh and step to the side. Tucker says he did everything for the team and Otis never treated him like he mattered, no one ever saw him, he was always an after thought. He goes on ranting about how he was always doing everything but Otis can’t even tie his shoes without him. Otis suddenly attacks. Miz and Morrison get knocked down as Otis unloads on Tucker. They brawl through the backstage area.

– We get a video package for tonight’s second Cell match.

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

We go back to the Cell and out first comes Sasha Banks to a pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next but the Network feed cuts out as soon as she enters the Cell.

We’re back live to Banks dropkicking Bayley’s steel chair as she swings. The chair flies to the outside. The match begins and Bayley goes out to stall. Sasha brings it back in and works he rover. Sasha with a choke in the corner. Back and forth now. Banks misses a baseball slide and gets sent into the steel. Bayley brings a kendo stick from under the ring but misses. Banks avoids more kendo shots. Banks grabs the stick and throws it through the Cell wall, almost hitting Cole. Bayley rocks Banks with an elbow. Bayley grabs another kendo stick and Banks blocks it. Banks with a knee strike. She stands a table up on the floor now.

Bayley decks Banks and moves the table. Banks wedges her against the steel with the table. Bans runs up the table and nails a running double knees. Banks goes to the top and hits a Meteora for a close 2 count. Banks brings steel chairs into the ring now. Bayley dodges a swing and rolls Banks for a 2 count. Bayley sends Banks back to the floor and she lands on the table. Bayley goes on and misses another chair shot. Banks ends up driving Bayley into the steel with another double knees. More back and forth now. Banks with a running dropkick that sends Bayley into the steel steps. Banks goes under the ring for kendo sticks, putting them between the steps and the Cell. Bayley blocks a suplex onto the sticks. Banks blocks the same. Bayley with a drop toe hold into the sticks that were hanging and the steel steps.

Banks sends kendo sticks into Banks’ throat. Bayley with a 2 count. More high impact offense between two now. Banks puts Bayley’s head into a chair but Bayley drops her onto the chair. Bayley wedges the chair into the turnbuckles but Banks ends up sending her into it with a knee. Bayley ends up hitting a sunset flip Buckle Bomb into a chair. Bayley with a close 2 count. Bayley goes to the top for the big elbow drop but Banks kicks out at 2. Banks with a Lungblower and a Banks Statement. Bayley puts Banks into the apron cover and slams her head into the apron beam. Bayley with kendo stick shots now. Bayley brings out duct tape and rope. She tapes two sticks together and hangs them between the ring and the Cell. Banks ends up grabbing a fire extinguisher from under the ring and spraying it in Bayley’s face from the floor as Bayley walks over to the ropes in the ring. Bayley is blinded now. She’s trying to get out of the Cell door but it’s locked.

Bayley grabs her chair but Banks takes it. Banks unloads on Bayley and beats her down by the door with strikes, yelling at her as fans cheer her on. Banks launches Bayley into the steel wall, and again. Banks with a Meteora against the Cell and another aggressive beatdown. Banks rolls Bayley in the ring. Banks grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and brings it in. Banks unloads with tons of kendo stick shots and then tosses it away. Banks goes up top for a big Frogsplash onto the chair but Bayley gets it up in the way. Banks lands hard but it also hurts Bayley. Bayley slams Banks face-first onto the floor, then brings it back in for a close 2 count. Bayley is frustrated now as she screams out.

The Network cuts out once again but comes back to Bayley standing over Banks with a chair, waiting for her to get back up. Bayley taunts Banks as she tries to get back up. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly on the chair but Banks ends up turning it into the Banks Statement with the steel chair wrapped around her head. Bayley tries to hang on but she finally taps out for the submission to win the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks sits up as her music hits and fans cheer her on. The referee hands her the title. Bayley is down face-first with the chair still around her. Banks raises the title in the air while putting a foot down on top of Bayley. We go to replays. Banks raises the title on the stage now as Bayley looks on from the ring. Banks takes her time with the celebration.

– Back from a break and Charly catches up with The Hurt Business backstage, asking about RETRIBUTION’s challenge from the Kickoff pre-show. MVP picks WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley to represent The Hurt Business, and picks Slapjack to represent RETRIBUTION. MVP wants to raise the stakes and says it will be just these two competitors going out, no back-up, and Lashley will be putting the title on the line. Lashley is ready to fight now.

WWE United States Title Match: Slapjack vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business. Slapjack is out next to represent RETRIBUTION.

The bell rings and Slapjack goes right to work on Lashley. Lashley gets the upperhand and overpowers. Lashley beats Slapjack into the corner and works him over as the referee backs him off. Lashley keeps going in the corner but Slapjack ends up hitting a dropkick. Slapjack mounts some offense and hits a corner cannonball but Lashley kicks out.

Slapjack keeps fighting and drops Lashley with a DDT for a close 2 count. The Network feed here cuts out for the fourth or fifth time tonight. We come back to Slapjack punching Lashley. Slapjack goes to the corner but Lashley cuts him off and presses him high, dropping him. Lashley works Slapjack over and launches him with a big belly-to-belly suplex.

Lashley keeps control and nails a big Spinebuster. Lashley then applies the Hurt Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, RETRIBUTION comes out and attacks Lashley. T-BAR and Mace try for a double chokeslam but Lashley avoids it. The Hurt Business runs out to make the save, forcing RETRIBUTION to retreat. The two teams face off from the ring and the floor, yelling at each other.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for tonight’s main event.

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

We go back to the Cell for tonight’s main event as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre comes out to a pop. Randy Orton suddenly appears behind Drew in all black. Orton attacks and a brawl breaks out at ringside.

They brawl back and forth around the ringside area as the referee yells at them to get inside the Cell. They finally bring it in the Cell and Drew shuts the door behind him. The bell finally rings as they regroup and stare each other down, talking trash. Orton unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring. Drew fights back with rights. Drew takes it to the corner with a kick and punch, a big chop. Orton goes for the RKO but it’s blocked. Drew sends Orton over the top rope, to the floor and into the steel Cell wall.

Drew takes control and uses the steel, kneeling down and taunting Orton in his face. Drew brings it back in for a 2 count. Drew beats Orton back around the ringside area now. Drew scoops Orton and rag-dolls him, slamming him into the Cell wall and then the ring post. Drew smirks as Orton is down on the ground in pain, selling the beating. Drew grabs a steel chair and yells at the camera man to remove. Drew with a big chair shot now. Orton crawls around on his knees trying to get away. Drew slams Orton back into the Cell wall. Drew tosses half of the steel steps but Orton dodges it. Drew continues to dominate Orton, bringing him back into the ring and yelling at him to get up.

Drew readies for a Claymore Kick but Orton jumps up with a big steel chair shot to the knee. Orton takes Drew down with a shot and then drives the chair down into his fractured jaw. Orton keeps Drew down and covers for a quick pin attempt. Orton slingshots Drew under the bottom rope, hurting the jaw again. Orton kneels down and taunts Drew in his face while holding his head on top of the steel ring steps. Orton smashes Drew into the steel. Orton kneels back down and grinds Drew’s face into the steel of the Cell wall, making him yell out. Orton manhandles Drew some more around the ring. Orton tries to send Drew into the steel but a Glasgow Kiss gets Drew an opening. Drew sends Orton into the steel. Orton fights back and turns it around with a thumb to the eye. Orton whips Drew into half of the steel ring steps that were standing up at ringside. Drew hits shoulder-first and goes back down.

Orton brings it back into the ring but Drew fights back from his knees. Orton fights to his feet now in the middle of the ring. Orton catches his arm and drops him into a backbreaker. Drew kicks out at 1. Orton grabs Drew by his face and picks him up, wasting time and gloating. Drew rocks him and then unloads with strikes. Orton fights but Drew gets the upperhand. Orton with a shot to the gut. Drew comes right back out of the corner. Drew goes on and hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Drew launches Orton across the ring again as the crowd cheers him on.

Drew yells at Orton to get back up. Drew kicks Orton in the gut. Orton blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew blocks the counter and nails a neckbreaker. Drew kips up and gets another pop as he waits for Orton to get back up. Drew scoops Orton on his shoulders but Orton slides off and goes to the floor for a breather. Drew stays on him. They trade more shots at ringside. Drew ends up tossing Orton over his head, putting him through the table at ringside, the one Orton stood up earlier. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Drew gets up to his knees but they’re both slow to recover. Orton is still down on his back at ringside. Drew grabs Orton’s head and talks trash in his face. Drew brings it back in the ring but Orton hits a low blow with the ropes. Orton with the second rope draping DDT but Drew still kicks out at 1. Orton shows some frustration now. Orton goes under the ring and brings the bolt cutters out. The referee warns him. Orton cuts the chain lock off the Cell door. The door is unlocked now. Orton opens it up as the referee checks on Drew in the ring.

The referee yells at Orton to come back in. Drew goes out and attacks Orton, sending him into the barrier. Tom reminds us the match must end by pinfall or submission in the ring, no count outs or disqualifications. Orton counters Drew and sends him into the steel of the Cell. Drew is down in front of the Cell door now. The referee tells Orton to bring it back in. Orton looks to the top of the Cell and starts climbing up. Drew sits up at ringside and watches Orton climb. Orton is on top of the Cell now. He stands up and looks down at Drew. Drew nods his head as they talk more trash to each other. The referee warns Drew not to climb. Drew starts climbing to the top of the Cell.

Drew is on top of the Cell now. They stare each other down. Orton picks up a pipe and swings it but Drew ducks it. Drew takes Orton down and unloads with big right hands. Drew stands back up and yells out. Orton hits him in the Claymore leg with the pipe, Drew goes down. Orton starts climbing back down to the floor now. Drew crawls over but Orton is already down on the side of the Cell wall. Drew is right next to him. They’re both hanging on the side of the Cell, trading a few taps here and there. Orton slams Drew’s face into the Cell wall, and again. McIntyre is about to fall. Orton tries to break his grip. Orton knocks Drew off the side of the Cell and he crashes through the announce table down below. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Orton looks down and smiles at the carnage.

Drew is already moving but there’s blood coming out of his mouth, and he’s gasping for air. Orton crawls over and gets in his face to taunt him. Orton takes his time working Drew back around the ring near the Cell door. We get more replays of Drew’s big Cell bump through the table. Drew is also dragging himself into the Cell now. Orton tries to help Drew back to his feet. Drew rolls back into the ring now. Orton rolls in behind him and slowly stalks him, getting to his knees. Drew is still down face-first, trying to recover. Orton pounds on the mat and waits for Drew to get up.

Orton pounds on the mat some more and goes for the RKO but Drew back-slides him for a close 2 count out of nowhere. Drew bounces off the ropes and nails a big Claymore as they both go back down. Orton rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Drew follows him but they’re both hurting and moving slow. Drew rolls Orton right back into the ring. Orton looks to be out and Drew is slow to move. Drew goes to the corner and waits for Orton to get up. Drew gets hyped up now as the crowd rallies and cheers him on. Orton ducks the Claymore, then comes right back with the RKO for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Randy Orton

– After the match, the boos start up as Orton’s music hits. Orton takes the WWE Title belt and stands tall over McIntyre. Drew rolls over and sits up as the referee checks on him. The Cell structure is raised back up now as Orton makes his exit, looking down at the gold. We go to replays. Orton stands tall with the WWE Title in the air, staring Drew down from the ramp. A furious McIntyre stares back from the ring. The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view goes off the air with Orton clutching the WWE Title belt on his shoulder.