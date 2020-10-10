WWE Hell In A Cell Stipulation Announced For Reigns vs. Uso

The first-ever “I Quit” match inside the Hell In a Cell structure will take place at the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode that his Cell match with Jey Uso will now have an “I Quit” stipulation. The only way to win the match is to make your opponent quit.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live on October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

“I Quit” Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)