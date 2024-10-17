WWE High On NXT Faction, Sees Main Roster Potential

WWE officials are optimistic about an NXT faction that they believe has potential for the main roster.

Meta-Four, which consists of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson, has been together since May 2023. On last week’s episode of SmackDown, they made their main roster debut while still on the NXT roster, but fell short of challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

On Monday’s Raw, they screwed up Damage CTRL’s title shot. According to Ibou’s WrestlePurists Raw review, WWE believes the group has main roster potential and is giving them a trial run with the ladies while Dar is out.

Ibou said, “All right, I’m gonna give you guys this one. So they’re giving them the opportunity to just evaluate them. People officially in WWE like the charisma that the two have, specifically Lash Legend. Noam Dar is close to being cleared and WWE thinks that Meta-Four have main roster upside. And they’re giving them a bit of a trial run. That’s the Meta-girls in this case because the thinking in the company is, of course, Noam Dar is a main roster-level wrestler, can the ladies hang on the main roster and look professional and if they can we’ll just keep them up here. Otherwise, that’s fine. We got a cool evaluation of them. They’ll take some more time and reinstate the Meta-Four in NXT for a little bit, and we’ll circle back to this around Draft season, if not later next year. That’s kind of the situation with that.”



