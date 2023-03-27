WWE Higher Up Denies Reports About Sami Zayn Not Being Seen As A Top Star

After Sami Zayn broke away from The Bloodline a few months ago, many fans have pushed for his inclusion in the WrestleMania 39 main event with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Some have even compared it to the Bryan Danielson situation in 2014, in which WWE altered its WrestleMania plans after CM Punk’s departure and went with Danielson’s momentum.

It was reported at the time that WWE, specifically Triple H and Vince McMahon, never viewed Zayn as a main eventer.

Fightful Select spoke with a WWE higher up about this rumor and was informed that “the company has been ecstatic about Zayn’s performance and crowd reactions.”

“He’s headlined a PPV, he is the focal point of our biggest shows. He’s main eventing WWE Raw and is “1B” for the biggest storyline in the company. Elimination Chamber didn’t happen in his hometown by accident. For anyone to say that we don’t view him as a top guy just hasn’t been watching the program or are fabricating things. We had a solid set of plans in order both for him and the championship. Just because he isn’t competing for the championship, doesn’t mean he isn’t viewed at that level. He’s been the MVP since last Summer, and I couldn’t see many disagreeing with that point,” the WWE source said.

According to internal documents, WWE has planned Kevin Owens and Zayn vs. The Usos for the Tag Team Titles since last November. During this push, the same WWE executive spoke highly of Zayn and praised him for being easy to work with.

According to reports, Zayn improvised his pre-Elimination Chamber promo.