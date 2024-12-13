WWE Higher-Ups Confirm Jade Cargill Injury, Currently Seeking Medical Attention

Jade Cargill’s status has become a topic of intense speculation among WWE fans, with conflicting reports fueling uncertainty about her condition. The situation began with an injury angle on SmackDown, where a mystery attacker ambushed her. Initial reports from Dave Meltzer suggested that Cargill was legitimately injured and expected to be out of action for at least three months, if not longer.

However, PWInsider.com later reported that the angle was purely storyline and that Cargill was not injured. Meltzer followed up, stating that multiple narratives were circulating, including one suggesting that a legitimate injury was being covered up. According to him, even Cargill’s close friends seemed unclear about whether she was injured or the nature of the injury. WWE higher-ups, meanwhile, reportedly maintained that she was indeed injured, contradicting denials from other sources.

Bryan Alvarez, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, said he is confident based on his information that Cargill is legitimately injured. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also noted in a Q&A that Cargill is listed on WWE’s internal injury report.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer highlighted the ongoing confusion, stating, “she’s injured, as is the angle, and others who weren’t sure later said she was injured while others say she isn’t.” He added that those at the highest levels of WWE insist she is injured and undergoing treatment with WWE doctors and other medical professionals.

Meltzer continued, “Literally whatever it is, there are multiple people being told different things although those at the highest level are saying injured. I got a pretty detailed description from someone high on the food chain of what happened and they said that she is absolutely injured and seeing WWE doctors for it and other medical professionals for it. Nobody seems to understand why the other story of what they “know” is going around.”

The conflicting reports leave fans and insiders guessing about the true nature of Cargill’s condition. Regardless, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her return.