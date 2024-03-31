WWE Hints At The Split Of A Popular Couple

One of the title matches leading up to WrestleMania weekend will feature two of the roster’s most popular wrestlers, and there appear to be hints of a turn.

Legado del Fantasma and the LWO faced off this week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in a promo segment aimed at setting up a tag team match for WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio proposed a match between himself and a partner of his choosing against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. It appeared that Rey was going to partner with Carlito, but he instead chose Dragon Lee, who was introduced as the LWO’s newest member. The camera zoomed in on Carlito’s face before Rey made his announcement, so keep an eye out for a potential turn there.

Later in the show, during a backstage segment, The Judgment Day expressed displeasure with Dominik Mysterio for going out to the ring without informing Rhea Ripley or the rest of the group. Ripley has received massive babyface reactions on television and at live events, prompting speculation of a babyface turn at WrestleMania or shortly thereafter.

It also appears that the Rhea/Dominik split will occur soon.

One thing to keep in mind is that they teased this in July, so the split may not happen immediately.

Here is the updated WrestleMania card:

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship – Bloodline Rules or Bloodline banned

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (c) Sami Zayn

WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)