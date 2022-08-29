WWE Hires Santana Garrett to Work as a Coach at the Performance Center

Santana Garrett has been hired by WWE to work at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She begins this week.

Garrett has been a professional wrestler since 2009. She was a part of the independent scene for a number of years, and she also had a few brief appearances in Impact Wrestling. She also worked for Shine, WOW, and Stardom, to name a few.

In 2013, Garrett was hired by NXT to work as an enhancement wrestler. From 2016 to 2018, she was once more hired for the same position. She worked a few AEW matches in 2021.

After Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, the return of Garrett is the most recent high-profile hire made by the new regime.

You can check out Garrett’s tweet regarding her new role below: