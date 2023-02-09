WWE Hiring for a New Manager of International

WWE is currently looking for a new International Manager.

The job posting can be found at this link. The Manager of International will report to the Senior Vice President of International and will work with and form a team with him to “identify and develop new business opportunities primarily focused on content distribution via broadcast, digital and emerging platforms globally; and maintain operational excellence.”

WWE Senior Vice President of International Matthew Drew reportedly left the company in late January, and it’s unclear who currently fills his position.

The following are the specifics about the full-time Manager of International position:

Based in WWE’s Stamford, CT HQ, the Manager, International will work with and form a team with the SVP, International to identify and develop new business opportunities primarily focused on content distribution via broadcast, digital and emerging platforms globally; and maintain operational excellence

Key Responsibilities:

* Identify new business opportunities for traditional broadcast, digital and emerging platforms

* Develop distribution strategies for each market based on an integrated approach to developing business across multiple lines (media distribution, live events, consumer products, sponsorship, talent development, etc.)

* Conduct market analysis, performance reporting, and competitor analysis reports with aim to achieve optimum value in market

* Monitor the competitive landscape to ensure WWE’s growth trajectory continues and the business continues to innovate

* Secure content licenses (e.g. TV / PPV / VOD / IPTV / Mobile / Digital) across international markets

* Secure digital media agreements for WWE’s short and long form content, across all established and developing platforms and devices

* Provide ongoing sales support to TV and Digital clients and serve as critical point person for external clients and internal stakeholders

* Help support all facets of the daily operations of the International department.

* Conduct continuous prospecting and research across all international markets and all platforms

* Provide general support across the global content business as it pertains to Production, Programming, Marketing, Live Events, Consumer Products, Finance, etc.

* Assist the International team by supporting the day-to-day departmental and cross-functional initiatives.

* Liaise with International content production team on new and current affiliate business status and track accordingly

* Schedule and attend meetings at key trade conventions (Sportel, MIPCOM, NATPE, MIPTV, Discop, etc.)

* Coordinate and track deliverables and accomplishments across multiple initiatives/projects.

* Stay up-to-date on organizational operating policies and procedures (i.e., Finance, Legal, etc.) to ensure appropriate protocols are followed, and facilitate accordingly.

* Assist with all strategic initiatives and tactical deliverables across multiple functional areas, such as Finance, HR, and Legal.

* Help sustain a positive, entrepreneurial and high performing culture to facilitate delivery of strategic goals.

Experience and Requirements:

* MBA preferred

* 5-7 years of related experience in TV and Digital Media Distribution with/for a major cross-media, international sports, or entertainment company

* Firm understanding of digital media distribution and emerging technologies

* A fearless winner with a proven track record of success and pushing new boundaries

* Charismatic presentation skills and exceptional negotiating/deal-making ability

* Self-motivated and able to creatively overcome obstacles and objections

* Masterly in multi-tasking and weighing the competing interest of various internal stakeholders

* Intelligent and analytically robust with excellent attention to detail

* Outstanding facilitator for cross-functional thinking to define complex issues, generate ideas, influence thinking, and build consensus around decisions.

* Leadership potential and passion to grow into increased responsibilities

* Able to drive audience research and analysis to create an environment of continuous improvement within the team

* Strong experience interacting with and presenting to senior executives.

* Strong project management, planning and organizational skills.

* Strong computer skills (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Web)

* Good understanding of the WWE brand and audience specifically, as well as the broader sports, media and technology landscape

* Willing and able to travel regularly and extensively to key markets and manage market complexity

* Able to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment while staying highly organized and detail-oriented.

* Willing and able to travel for business (approximately 20%) and work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.