WWE Hiring Senior Production Assistant of Social Media To Work The NXT Brand

There is now some speculation on the return of non-televised WWE NXT live events.

WWE is now hiring for a Senior Production Assistant of Social Media to work the NXT brand. The LinkedIn job listing can be seen at this link. The full-time position is based out of Orlando, and has a base pay range of $38,500 – $50,700 per year.

The job listing mentions how the employee would have to create/shoot social content at various live events, TV tapings, WWE Network specials, and talent appearances. This has led to speculation on the NXT brand going on tour again.

The NXT brand has not ran non-televised live events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The brand was running the NXT Road Trip tours around the country, and then the Florida loop at smaller venues around the state. There was talk of NXT possibly going back on the road this past summer, but there’s no word on if that interest is still there.

Below are the Key Responsibilities and Requirements for the job:

WWE is seeking and enthusiastic Senior Production Assistant, Social Media to work within WWE’s Media Group! This position will be based in Orlando, FL and report to the Manager, Social Media Production and will work alongside a team of social media producers.

Key Responsibilities

* Create/shoot social content, both photo and video, for WWE/NXT’s brand and talent social channels at various WWE live events, television tapings, network specials and talent appearances

* Alongside the NXT Social Media Manager, create content and monitor outreach for WWE’s talent recruitment efforts.

* Coordinate the creation of video and graphic assets and ensure their timely approval and implementation

* Directly engage fans and partners via social media platforms, encouraging positive conversations and relationships

* Supervise, track, interpret, and use social media industry trends and standard methodologies

Requirements

* 2+ years of related work experience in Live TV/Digital production, PR/Marketing, and/or journalism environment

* Strong understanding of social media and its role in business as well as experience handling social media campaigns

* Experience shooting with either cell phone or DSLR-level cameras

* Experience editing with applications such as Avid, Final Cut or Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop) a plus

* Experience being responsible for a video shoot and producing on-air talent

* Experience covering live events with social media, especially live sports and entertainment events

* Able to provide samples of previous social media campaign work

* Willing and able to travel (both domestic and international) as projects are assigned.

* Clean driver’s license

* BA degree in Communications, English, PR, Marketing, Digital/Social Media or related field of study preferred