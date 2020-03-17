WWE HOF Induction Ceremony Pushed Back Until Summerslam?

It looks like the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony could be pushed back to August.

The daughter of 2020 WWE Hall of Famer “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, Georgia Smith, took to Twitter today and told fans she spoke with WWE, and that the company is delaying the ceremony until a later date this year. She added that WWE is hoping to do the induction ceremony during SummerSlam Weekend.

“Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there [UK flag emoji]”

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony had been scheduled for Thursday, April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, but WrestleMania 36 Week was canceled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been rumored that the Hall of Fame ceremony and the WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, as WrestleMania 36 was, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Now it looks like the Hall of Fame induction ceremony might not happen until the weekend of the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view, which is currently scheduled for August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

WWE currently has Bulldog, Batista, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), JBL, The Bella Twins, and Jushin Thunder Liger announced for the 2020 Class.