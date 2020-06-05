WWE Holds A Meeting Over Covid-19 Concerns, Adjourns Annual Stockholders Meeting

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the staff of WWE held a third meeting over concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following statement was made after the meeting was held today (Thursday).

“World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that for a third time it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its scheduled June 11, 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders until July 9, 2020 due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, the July 9th meeting may again be adjourned to a later date. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, stockholders, and others who attend the Annual Meeting, the Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation as such date approaches. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on June 11. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.”