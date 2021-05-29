WWE Holds Aleister Black vs. Big E Follow-Up Off SmackDown This Week

Aleister Black and Big E were reportedly held off this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Last week’s SmackDown featured Black’s return to TV as he interrupted the Fatal 4 Way main event, which saw Apollo Crews retain the WWE Intercontinental Title over Big E, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Black hit the ring and dropped Big E with Black Mass, which allowed Crews to pin Big E for the win.

PWInsider reports that Black and Big E were both backstage for this week’s SmackDown but not used. There was a creative decision made to let the new feud hang for a week or so as not to rush the storyline. It was described as a situation where WWE creative is actually letting things breathe for once.