WWE Holds Tryouts In Philadelphia During WrestleMania XL Week

WWE recently held their latest round of tryouts in Philadelphia during WrestleMania week, with all of the attendees being female stars.
A Twitter (X) user listed the names of the talents who were at the tryouts, which you can check out below.
Sierra Rochelle
• NPC Bikini Champion and fitness content creator
• 30 yrs old
• tore her ACL at the tryout
Victoria D’Errico
• 23 yo, PC Alum
• Former RNR Women’s Lightweight Champion
Mackenzie Ellenburg
• Football Player and former TU Alum
• 3x All-South Atlantic Conference selection
• 26 years old, 5’ 8” from Tennessee
Kelly Morrow
• Lipscomb Alumna ‘21
• Former Basketball player
• 5′ 10″ from Kentucky
Ally Fitzgerald
• wrestler
• Sacred Heart University Alum
• 2x New York girls freestyle state champion
• 2x Pan American champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Calra Leclerq
• Bikini bodybuilder
• French heritage
Victoria Brito
• Football player
• 5’4″
Tyler Alcorn
• Volleyball Player (Middle Blocker) at the University of Oklahoma
• 22 yo, 6’0” from Lafayette, LA
Kenlee Newcome
• 5’ 9”, from Owensboro, Ky.
• Western Kentucky Soccer Player
Aliyah Wells
• Volleyball Player at Alabama University
• 23 yo
Kaelyn Sophia O’Brien
• Volleyball Player (Rightside hitter) at Southeast Missouri State University
• 6’1”
Essence Clerkley
• Volleyball Player (Middle Blocker) at the Marshall University
Satasha Kostelecky
• Volleyball Player at Rice University
• 6’4”
Alara Boyd
• wrestler
• 2x World Medalist for Team USA
• 4x World Team Member
Maggie Plush
• Volleyball Player (middle-blocker in Grambling State University)
Taylor Pitchell
• CMU Gymnastics Alum
• Gymnastics Coach
• Bachelors of Business Administration Marketing/Management
Erica Folo
• Cross-fitter
• 23 yo, Canadian
Daniell Sekelsky
• Professional Cheerleader and Cheerleading World Champion
• WCSS Alum
Marlynne Deede
• University of Iowa Alum
• 2023 National Champion
• wrestler
Demitre Burdick
• former Basketball Player at the University of Delaware
Shelby Nickal
• Soccer Player
• majoring in marketing at the Nicholls State University
• 21 yo
𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗮 ‘𝟮𝟰 𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁: a thread (women only) pic.twitter.com/67QWvjMwvk
— Alex (@lexveraux) April 4, 2024