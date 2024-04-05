WWE Holds Tryouts In Philadelphia During WrestleMania XL Week

WWE recently held their latest round of tryouts in Philadelphia during WrestleMania week, with all of the attendees being female stars.

A Twitter (X) user listed the names of the talents who were at the tryouts, which you can check out below.

Sierra Rochelle

• NPC Bikini Champion and fitness content creator

• 30 yrs old

• tore her ACL at the tryout

Victoria D’Errico

• 23 yo, PC Alum

• Former RNR Women’s Lightweight Champion

Mackenzie Ellenburg

• Football Player and former TU Alum

• 3x All-South Atlantic Conference selection

• 26 years old, 5’ 8” from Tennessee

Kelly Morrow

• Lipscomb Alumna ‘21

• Former Basketball player

• 5′ 10″ from Kentucky

Ally Fitzgerald

• wrestler

• Sacred Heart University Alum

• 2x New York girls freestyle state champion

• 2x Pan American champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Calra Leclerq

• Bikini bodybuilder

• French heritage

Victoria Brito

• Football player

• 5’4″

Tyler Alcorn

• Volleyball Player (Middle Blocker) at the University of Oklahoma

• 22 yo, 6’0” from Lafayette, LA

Kenlee Newcome

• 5’ 9”, from Owensboro, Ky.

• Western Kentucky Soccer Player

Aliyah Wells

• Volleyball Player at Alabama University

• 23 yo

Kaelyn Sophia O’Brien

• Volleyball Player (Rightside hitter) at Southeast Missouri State University

• 6’1”

Essence Clerkley

• Volleyball Player (Middle Blocker) at the Marshall University

Satasha Kostelecky

• Volleyball Player at Rice University

• 6’4”

Alara Boyd

• wrestler

• 2x World Medalist for Team USA

• 4x World Team Member

Maggie Plush

• Volleyball Player (middle-blocker in Grambling State University)

Taylor Pitchell

• CMU Gymnastics Alum

• Gymnastics Coach

• Bachelors of Business Administration Marketing/Management

Erica Folo

• Cross-fitter

• 23 yo, Canadian

Daniell Sekelsky

• Professional Cheerleader and Cheerleading World Champion

• WCSS Alum

Marlynne Deede

• University of Iowa Alum

• 2023 National Champion

• wrestler

Demitre Burdick

• former Basketball Player at the University of Delaware

Shelby Nickal

• Soccer Player

• majoring in marketing at the Nicholls State University

• 21 yo