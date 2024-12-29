WWE Holiday Tour Results From Baltimore, MD. (12/28/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the WWE Holiday Tour stop in Baltimore, MD. from December 28, 2024.

– LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

– The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Nikki Cross) defeat The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, Rezar & Scarlett)

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY

– WWE Intercontinental Championship – Two Out Of Three Falls: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sami Zayn

– CM Punk & Rey Mysterio def. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

– Otis def. Ludwig Kaiser

– Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest