WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, MN 12/18/2022

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, MN.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
* The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Finn Balor)
* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: AJ Styles defeated Gunther (c) via DQ, Gunther retains
* Kevin Owens, Sheamus & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sami Zayn) (w/ Solo Sikoa)
* Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett
* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins