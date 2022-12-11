WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV.

* WWE Undisputed Tag Titles: The Usos Vs. Brawling Brutes ended in a no contest after interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This setup the main event.

* Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss & Emma

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* Wheeling Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

* Braun Strowman, Butch, and Ridge Holland defeated The Usos & Sami Zayn w/ Solo Sikoa