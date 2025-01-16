WWE Hoping For Injured Star’s Return By WrestleMania

One WWE star might return in time for WrestleMania 41 this April, or at least that’s the current hope.

Tonga Loa, who suffered a torn bicep during the Survivor Series: WarGames match this past November, has been recovering from surgery. In the WarGames bout, Loa teamed with The Bloodline and Bronson Reed in a losing effort against Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. Following the injury, it was estimated that Loa would be sidelined for seven to eight weeks.

On a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes reported that WWE is aiming for Loa to be back on TV by WrestleMania:

“They’re shooting for Wrestlemania. I don’t know if they have a spot for him. You know, I wouldn’t say that he’s got a tag match lined up, but they’re shooting that he’s back on TV around WrestleMania.”

Whether Loa will have a defined role at the event remains uncertain, but his potential return around the biggest show of the year could open up opportunities for him to re-enter the spotlight. Fans will be watching closely for updates on his recovery and potential involvement at WrestleMania 41.