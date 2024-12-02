WWE Hosting Major Media Event At Netflix Headquarters This Tuesday

In the upcoming weeks, there will be a lot of excitement surrounding WWE Raw’s Netflix debut, and tomorrow will be a significant day for the company.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a major media event will take place tomorrow at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, with a number of WWE stars in attendance to conduct interviews with invited media outlets. WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque are expected to attend, as well as several other top talents.

WWE’s move to Netflix will put them in front of a far larger audience. The firm has previously emphasized the fact that Netflix is available in 80 percent of the world. That’s a huge changer for WWE, perhaps allowing them to expand into other markets.

The first WWE Raw on Netflix is likely to be presented as a PLE event, with several big performers and some returning names. John Cena is most likely one of the names who will appear on the event on January 6.