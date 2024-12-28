WWE House Show Results From Pittsburgh, PA. (12/27/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results from the WWE live event in Pittsburgh, PA. on December 27:

* CM Punk def. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Otis and Kofi Kingston

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

* The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & Scarlett)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) (c) def. IYO SKY

* Steel Cage Match For WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest