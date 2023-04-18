WWE Hypes Bad Bunny’s RAW Return For Backlash Build

Next week, Bad Bunny will return to WWE RAW to help build to WWE Backlash.

Bunny has been announced as the host of WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6 in Puerto Rico, but it is expected that he will also wrestle, possibly teaming up with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE noted in their official preview for Bunny’s return to RAW, “After being pummeled by The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest two weeks ago on Raw, Bad Bunny will return next week with payback on his agenda. Still picking the splintered wood from his body after being slammed by Priest through the announce table, the host of WWE Backlash will look to for retribution against The Judgment Day. Will Bad Bunny strike back at his attacker? Find out next week on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

Bunny’s ring return could be delayed until later this spring/summer, but he’s rumored to wrestle in Puerto Rico.