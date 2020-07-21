WWE Hypes SummerSlam 2016 PPV Airing On FS1 Tonight

WWE issued the following:

What better way to get ready for SummerSlam than by revisiting one of the most spectacular editions of The Biggest Event of the Summer in recent memory?

The WWE Universe can do exactly that tonight by tuning in to SummerSlam 2016 tonight on FS1 at 9/8 C!

Relive the match that was 15 years in the making between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, which concluded with one of the most shocking endings in WWE history.

The event also included Finn Bálor battling Seth Rollins to crown the first-ever Universal Champion, John Cena taking on AJ Styles in an unforgettable classic, Sasha Banks defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and more.

It all goes down tonight at 9/8 C on FS1!