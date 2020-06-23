WWE Hypes Tonight’s 2008 Royal Rumble PPV Airing On FS1

WWE issued the following:

Want to relive John Cena delivering one of the most stunning Royal Rumble moments in history? Check out the 2008 Royal Rumble on FS1, tonight at 7/6 C!

Cena returned months earlier than expected from a torn pectoral muscle to enter the Royal Rumble Match at No. 30 and win in front of an electric Madison Square Garden crowd. Also competing were Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista, the late Roddy Piper and more.

Additionally, the event featured Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship against Jeff Hardy, Edge putting the World Heavyweight Title on the line against Rey Mysterio, and Ric Flair facing MVP in a Career Threatening Match.

