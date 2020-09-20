WWE Hypes Triple Threat Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

WWE issued the following:

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

The time for talk is over. Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn will all meet in the ring in an Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match to end the debate over who is the rightful titleholder.

The Charismatic Enigma authored an important chapter in his comeback journey when he defeated The Phenomenal One for the Intercontinental Title. Shortly after, Zayn made his return to the blue brand and told anyone who would listen that he was the true champion. In the ensuing weeks, matchups featuring all three competitors would lead to chaos as each Superstar tried to leave their mark on the gold. Finally, Hardy laid down the challenge on the blue brand and the showdown was confirmed on the following episode of Talking Smack.

Who will climb the ladder and cease all arguments surrounding the Intercontinental Title?

Don’t miss WWE Clash of Champions at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT C on the award-winning WWE Network.