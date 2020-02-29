WWE IC Title Handicap Match Confirmed For Elimination Chamber PPV

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match is now official for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The contract for Nakamura vs. Strowman was to be signed during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode, as seen below, but Sami made a change to the contract and turned it into a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. The segment ended with Strowman getting triple teamed and put through a table.

Strowman defeated Nakamura for the title back on January 31 during the Super SmackDown episode.

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place next Sunday, March 8, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36.

Below is the updated announced card for the Chamber pay-per-view:

Elimination Chamber Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka

Winner will face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)