WWE ID Announces Addition Of “The Real-Life Action Figure” GAL

By
Matt Boone
-

The list of talent under the new WWE ID program continues to grow.

On Sunday, a video was released to formally announce the addition of “The Real-Life Action Figure” GAL for the WWE ID developmental program.

“WWE ID welcomes GAL from Wrestling Open,” read the announcement, along with a special accompanying video.

Featured below is the video footage where the announcement is made official.

