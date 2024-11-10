WWE ID Announces Addition Of “The Real-Life Action Figure” GAL

The list of talent under the new WWE ID program continues to grow.
On Sunday, a video was released to formally announce the addition of “The Real-Life Action Figure” GAL for the WWE ID developmental program.
“WWE ID welcomes GAL from Wrestling Open,” read the announcement, along with a special accompanying video.
Featured below is the video footage where the announcement is made official.
Scouted From: Wrestling Open
Hometown: Mt. Olympus pic.twitter.com/WsvRkwSkob
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 10, 2024