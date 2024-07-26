WWE In Discussions About Bringing WrestleMania To London

According to Fightful Select, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had a meeting with WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque at their town’s City Hall about the possibility of the country hosting a future WrestleMania.

The report also mentioned that this past April, Mayor Khan announced a task force to attract more sports events from around the world to London, including the first WrestleMania outside of North America. Once Triple H heard this, he expressed interest in the possibility.

Mayor Khan said, “I was pleased to meet with WWE Hall of Famer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan today to discuss making London WrestleMania’s first international host. London has a strong track record of hosting global sports events, and I’m committed to enhancing our city’s reputation as the world’s sports capital.” “Our meeting was productive, and we look forward to continuing talks to turn this ambition into reality.”

Nick Khan added, “Sadiq Khan and his team are dedicated to positioning London as a leading European sport and entertainment hub. WrestleMania has generated over $1.25 billion for host cities, with this year’s event in Philadelphia drawing over 145,000 fans from 64 countries. We share Mayor Khan’s ambition to bring a major WWE event to London.”

Triple H said, “WWE and London have a long and successful history. Meeting with Sadiq Khan to discuss our future partnership was excellent. This year alone, WWE has held record-breaking events in Australia, France, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. The fan enthusiasm and support from London’s leadership are tremendous.”