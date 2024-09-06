WWE In The Process Of Negotiating New Contracts With Several Stars

WWE has signed a lot of talent to contracts this year, but they have also been unable to keep others.

Becky Lynch, for example, left the company to take a break and has no interest in another promotion. She has been a top star for years, and her husband, Seth Rollins, also works for the company. Ricochet was another star who left, but he did so to join AEW and showcase his abilities to the world.

WWE has been able to sign Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and, most recently, Asuka to new deals. Kevin Owens will need to sign a new contract because his current one expires in a few months.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that several WWE stars’ contracts are up.

Meltzer wrote, “WWE went to a number of people whose deals are coming up over the next several months to sign new contracts. Asuka was announced publicly. There may be others but WWE did not confirm them.”