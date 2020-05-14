WWE In Your House “Best Of” Video, HHH On Imperium’s Championship Win, More

– Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder turns 35 years old today while former WCW star Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker turns 60 and the legendary Col. Robert Parker (Robert Fuller) turns 70. Also, today would have been the 65th birthday of WWE Legend Vader and the 60th birthday of “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

– As noted, today marks the 25th anniversary of the first-ever WWE In Your House pay-per-view. To celebrate, WWE posted this Playlist episode looking at the best of In Your House events.

The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” special will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7 from Full Sail University.

– Triple H tweeted the following to congratulate new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner on their big win over Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher last night. He wrote, “Congratulations to the NEW #WWENXT champions! #Imperium #TagTeamTitles”

NXT UK Champion WALTER also commented on the win, writing, “Teamkampf Weltmeister!”

Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, who like WALTER is stuck overseas due to COVID-19, congratulated his partners on the win as well. Wolfe wrote, “Hard work pays off especially for those who respect the mat. Congratulations to @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE! Well deserved. #AndNew #NXTTagTeamChampions #IMPERIUM #TheMatIsSacred #WWE #NXT”

The wXw promotion in Germany also congratulated their former roster members, writing, “Congratulations to former wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner”

Barthel and Aichner defeated Riddle and his temporary partner Thatcher on last night’s NXT episode, after Thatcher walked out following issues with Riddle. Thatcher then defeated Riddle in the main event.