WWE Intercontinental Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s SmackDown

A Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Intercontinental Title has been announced for next Friday’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of SmackDown on FOX. The match will see Apollo Crews defend his title against Big E, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

These four Superstars have been feuding for a few weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Crews hold a Nigerian Medal of Honor ceremony for Commander Azeez, to reward him for his loyalty as of late. This segment was interrupted by Big E on the big screen, then by Zayn and Owens. The segment ended with a big brawl with Azeez and the other Superstars. Crews later stormed into the office of Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, but left just as angry as he went in after Pearce announced the Fatal 4 Way for next week.