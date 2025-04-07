WWE Intercontinental Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 just got a new title match.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Adam Pearce was featured in a video released via X to announce a new title tilt for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Now confirmed for the April 19 and April 20 shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. is Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.