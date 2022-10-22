WWE Intercontinental Title Match Confirmed for Taped SmackDown

In less than two weeks, Rey Mysterio will be given a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Title.

On last week’s SmackDown on FOX, Mysterio debuted for the blue brand, then defeated Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Mysterio vs. GUNTHER has been announced for the November 4 SmackDown episode.

This will be the final SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel, taking place just one night before the big event.

No other matches have been announced for the November 4 SmackDown, which appears to be taped alongside the live show in St. Louis next Friday, October 28. The lineup for next week’s SmackDown on FS1 can be found here.

Friday night on SmackDown, Mysterio defeated Ludwig Kaiser while GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci stood ringside until they were ejected. Highlights from the match can be seen below.

GUNTHER last defended his title against Sheamus on October 7 SmackDown, which was a rematch of their September 3 WWE Clash at The Castle match.