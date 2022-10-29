WWE Interested Bringing Back Another Former Talent

Triple H isn’t done bringing back talent who was let go by the Vince McMahon regime.

Emma wrestled her first match in WWE in 5 years this week on WWE SmackDown, and Fightful Select is reporting that the company is interested in bringing back “several” women. Tegan Nox is one of the names being talked about (Nixon Newell).

Nox was one of many people released last year as a result of “budget cuts.” Nox was pushed to the main roster in the summer of 2021 and wrestled a few matches on SmackDown before being released a few months later. She hasn’t wrestled on any independent shows since leaving WWE. Fightful was told that visa concerns were slowing things down for her.

On SmackDown and during live events, Nox worked alongside names like Shotzi, Aliyah, Liv Morgan, and Naomi in her final months with the company. She was regarded as one of the better in-ring performers in NXT, so WWE’s interest in bringing her back makes sense.

