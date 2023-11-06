WWE Interested In Signing A Current NJPW Champion

Although WWE missed out on bringing back Sareee (Sarray), who had the opportunity to return to the company but chose to sign with Sukeban instead, WWE could land another notable Japanese star in the near future.

According to PWInsider, WWE is very interested in Giulia, a major international star.

Giulia made her Ice Ribbon debut in 2017 before moving on to World Wonder STARDOM two years later, where she found success, winning the World of STARDOM Championship, the Wonder of STARDOM Title, and the Goddess of Stardom Championship.

Bushiroad owns both STARDOM and NJPW, which allows her to work for both promotions. She defeated Willow Nightingale to win the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship.

According to the report, WWE is attempting to entice the current New Japan Strong Women’s Champion to sign with them. One source added that talks have progressed far enough that Giulia is expected to arrive at the WWE Performance Center in November.