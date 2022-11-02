WWE Interested in Signing More Independent Wrestlers

WWE keeps bringing aspects of the previous NXT back to the current version of the developmental brand.

The production and design of NXT were altered by WWE last year, and the company also switched from using smaller and more experienced wrestlers to taller and younger athletes. This was part of the NXT 2.0 rebranding, which came after years of WWE scouting independent wrestlers who could compete in the ring alongside signing some athletes.

On the October 4th episode of NXT, the company debuted a new stage and went back to the black and gold colors that brand fans are accustomed to seeing. Despite the fact that there is still a lot of character development taking place, the in-ring action has received more attention than the promo segments did in NXT 2.0.

WWE is once more scouting independent talent, according to F4Wonline’s Bryan Alvarez via his Twitter Super Followers account, who also mentioned that WWE’s Gabe Sapolsky attended this past weekend’s DEFY show.

