WWE Interested In Working With Sylvester Stallone For WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WrestleVotes has revealed some potential celebrity involvement for this year’s PLE.

“Sources within WWE indicate there is interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania in some form. While any communication status is unclear, I’m told there’s hope for it. Whether it ultimately ends up happening or not is to be determined. Stallone, born in NYC, gained fame through the iconic Rocky films, deeply associated with Philadelphia.

Additionally, Stallone is no stranger to the WWE world, having inducted Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.”