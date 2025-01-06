WWE Introduces Cutting-Edge Technology For RAW’s Netflix Launch

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, rehearsals for WWE Raw’s premiere on Netflix included testing innovative audio and video technology, setting the stage for a groundbreaking production. Among the new tools being introduced are a point-to-point sky cam system, a techno-crane for intimate in-ring shots, and drones both inside and outside the Intuit Dome.

The drones will be used to capture unique, never-before-seen shots of WWE talent, which will be integrated into Raw broadcasts. In addition, a dedicated drone team has been assembled to focus exclusively on backstage content, including talent arrivals and behind-the-scenes moments.

WWE Vice President and Line Producer Brian Fadem shared his excitement with the outlet:

“The global side is huge, we know we’re exposed to a way bigger market than we normally would be as a domestic product. We want to make this show the spectacle, the level that we feel like it should be on a new platform like Netflix. The vibe I get around WrestleMania week is very much the vibe I am getting today, and this past week.”

To build anticipation, WWE also uploaded footage of a drone show produced in Los Angeles ahead of the Netflix premiere, showcasing the company’s commitment to delivering a fresh and elevated viewing experience. These innovations aim to enhance the spectacle of Raw and position WWE as a leader in sports entertainment on the global stage.